Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Marko Arnautovic has seven Premier League goals this season, with his last coming against Brighton on 2 January

Carabao Cup finalists Manchester City and Chelsea aren't in Premier League action, while a tight game is expected between in-form Manchester United and joint-leaders Liverpool.

So, if you're shying away from United and Liverpool players, who should you bring in instead? Here's our Premier League fantasy football guide for this weekend's fixtures.

Arnautovic and Anderson due a goal

Not even the arrival of Claudio Ranieri has helped Fulham cure their travel sickness - they still have the worst away record in the Premier League - but their record in London derbies goes way beyond that.

The Cottagers visit West Ham on Friday and are not only winless in their last nine Premier League away games against the Hammers (drawn four, lost five) but they've taken just one point from their last 36 available in Premier League London derbies, losing a top-flight record eight in a row.

Having failed to win in their last four league games, this is a great chance for West Ham to rediscover the form they showed over the festive period - and for Marko Arnautovic to grab his first goal since the transfer saga which saw him left out in January.

Top scorer Felipe Anderson is also due a goal having failed to score in his last seven Premier League games. With Fulham having conceded penalties in their last two games, midfielder Mark Noble might also be worth a pick having scored from the spot last time out.

Premier League top scorers 2018-19 Sergio Aguero (Man City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 15 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City) 12 Paul Pogba (Man Utd), Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 11

Lacazette a lucky charm

Although Southampton beat Arsenal in Ralph Hasenhuttl's first home game in charge in December, the Saints are yet to win a Premier League game at Arsenal (drawn five, lost 14).

Since that defeat, the Gunners' away form has remained poor but they are unbeaten in 12 Premier League home games, winning six in a row before Sunday's visit of the Saints.

Mohamed Salah is yet to score against Man United so some fantasy football managers will be selecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their captain this weekend. The Arsenal striker has had a hand in nine goals in his last six Premier League games at the Emirates (six goals, three assists).

But if you want to go against the grain, how about his strike partner Alexandre Lacazette? The France international has eight assists and no player has scored more winning goals in the Premier League this season - eight of his 10 goals have been the winner. Plus if he nets the decisive strike again it could bag you some bonus points too.

Premier League most assists 2018-19 Raheem Sterling (Man City) 13 Leroy Sane (Man City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 9 Sergio Aguero (Man City), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8

Kane back from injury

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have scored 25 Premier League goals between them this season

Burnley are currently seven unbeaten in the Premier League, their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since 1966, but all good things come to an end.

This Saturday the Clarets host Tottenham, who have the league's best away record. Burnley have failed to beat Spurs in their last seven meetings (drawn two, lost five) and have taken just two points from the last 42 at home against the 'big six'.

Tottenham have also kept a clean sheet on each of their last three visits to Turf Moor (won two, drawn one) and they return on the back of four straight home wins, with Son Heung-min scoring eight goals in his last eight Premier League games. And if that wasn't bad enough for Burnley, Harry Kane has made an early return from injury.

Many will be bringing the England captain in to their team, along with some of Spurs' back five, but that's not to say you should ignore Tom Heaton. The Burnley keeper has the best saves-to-shots ratio in the league (80%) so even if Spurs do win, he could still earn you a tidy return.