Yeovil Town: American investor Rob Couhig to take control

Rob Couhig unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 1980 and 1999 and finished fourth in the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Mayoral races

League Two Yeovil Town will be taken over by American investor Rob Couhig next month, the club have confirmed.

Couhig, who runs his own legal firm in the United States, will head up Feliciana EFL Limited which is taking control from current chairman John Fry.

Fry has been at the helm at Huish Park for 23 years, guiding the club from the Isthmian League to a season in the Championship in 2013-14.

The deal is subject to approval by the English Football League.

It is understood Couhig will buy 92% of Yeovil Town Holdings Ltd which owns the football club, Huish Park Stadium and surrounding land.

The 69-year-old has twice stood unsuccessfully for election as mayor of New Orleans and has previously owned the New Orleans Zephyrs baseball team which plays at triple-A level, one rung below Major League Baseball.

It is not yet known who will make up the new board at the club, but it is believed that Couhig's group helped back first-team manager Darren Way in the January transfer window.

The Glovers are one place and one point off the League two relegation places, and could drop into the bottom two if Notts County win on Tuesday.