Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock19:45Motherwell
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • After losing three in a row between March and September 2017, Kilmarnock have won their past four top-flight matches against Motherwell.
  • Motherwell haven't lost three consecutive away matches against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership since a run of five ending in February 2006.
  • Kilmarnock are winless in five league games (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win versus Rangers in January.
  • Motherwell have won six of their past seven games in league competition, although they did lose last time out versus Celtic.
  • Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has won all four of his managerial clashes with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership - his best such 100% record versus an opponent in the competition.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport