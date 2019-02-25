St Johnstone v Hibernian
- St. Johnstone are unbeaten in seven top-flight clashes against Hibernian, winning three and drawing four.
- Since recording consecutive away wins against St. Johnstone in September 2013, Hibernian have failed to win their past four such trips in the top-flight (D3 L1).
- St. Johnstone have lost five of their past six matches in the Scottish Premiership (D1) - they last went seven matches without a win in February 2018.
- Hibernian are looking to win three Scottish Premiership matches in a row for the first time since October 2018 (4).
- Only Celtic (17) have recorded more clean sheets in the Scottish top-flight this season than St. Johnstone (12).