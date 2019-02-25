Heart of Midlothian v Celtic
- Hearts have won just two of their past 23 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (W2 D2 L19), although those two victories have come in the last five such meetings.
- Celtic have lost two of their past three away league games against Hearts (W1), as many as in their previous 12 combined (W9 D1 L2).
- Hearts have lost only once in their past six home top-flight games (W3 D2 L1), losing to Dundee in January.
- Since losing against Rangers in December, Celtic have won their past seven Scottish Premiership fixtures by an aggregate score of 18-1.
- Celtic's Scott Sinclair has scored 12 goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.