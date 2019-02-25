Scottish Premiership
Hearts19:45Celtic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have won just two of their past 23 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (W2 D2 L19), although those two victories have come in the last five such meetings.
  • Celtic have lost two of their past three away league games against Hearts (W1), as many as in their previous 12 combined (W9 D1 L2).
  • Hearts have lost only once in their past six home top-flight games (W3 D2 L1), losing to Dundee in January.
  • Since losing against Rangers in December, Celtic have won their past seven Scottish Premiership fixtures by an aggregate score of 18-1.
  • Celtic's Scott Sinclair has scored 12 goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport