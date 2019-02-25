Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical
-
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in five top-flight games against Hamilton (W4 D1), winning the last three in a row without conceding.
- Hamilton have lost each of their past nine away games against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, scoring just one goal in the process.
- Aberdeen have failed to win any of their past four home league games (D2 L2), since beating Hearts in December.
- Hamilton have lost their past five away league games, failing to find the net in each match. They last suffered six away defeats in a row in May 2018.
- 11 of Sam Cosgrove's 14 league goals for Aberdeen this season have come on home soil (79%).