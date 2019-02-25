Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Hamilton
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in five top-flight games against Hamilton (W4 D1), winning the last three in a row without conceding.
  • Hamilton have lost each of their past nine away games against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, scoring just one goal in the process.
  • Aberdeen have failed to win any of their past four home league games (D2 L2), since beating Hearts in December.
  • Hamilton have lost their past five away league games, failing to find the net in each match. They last suffered six away defeats in a row in May 2018.
  • 11 of Sam Cosgrove's 14 league goals for Aberdeen this season have come on home soil (79%).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27203464154963
2Rangers27167460204055
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2753191758-4118
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

