Southampton v Fulham

Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge of Fulham was their 3-2 win over Southampton in November's reverse fixture.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's teenage striker Michael Obafemi has been ruled out following the reoccurrence of a hamstring injury.

Danny Ings is also nursing a hamstring problem and is again set to miss out, while Mario Lemina remains sidelined.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed he has a fully fit squad, with central defender Alfie Mawson returning from a knee injury sustained in December.

Lazar Markovic is pushing for his first start for the club.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusbandBBC: Such is Fulham's precarious state, fans on one of their podcasts have taken to asking questions like: "Which Fulham player could be an Olympic shot putter?"

It's an insight into their mind set; most feel the season is gone. Barely anyone expects them to get out of this now.

The same can't be said of Southampton, for whom this is a momentous game. For all of the plaudits thrown Ralph Hasenhuttl's way, the same problems which beset Mark Hughes' reign now exist - they struggle to score and can't defend for a full 90 minutes.

So, in some ways, this is a team, in Fulham, that almost has nothing to lose, against a team, in Southampton, with everything to lose. For that reason, it ought to be a good one for the neutral.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think he [Claudio Ranieri] knows that it is 'must win' for him, for us it is 'should win'.

"The teams that have more points than we do at the moment, if they think they are safe now, that is the wrong thought because there is 33 points still to play for."

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "I know it's tough, but we must believe. We must continue to fight because I don't like players who give up.

"They train very well, which means they believe. We will fight together. If you fight, you may have a chance.

"I expect a lot of pressure, [Southampton] move the ball very quickly, they play directly. It's important for us to create chances to score goals."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham were abysmal at the back at West Ham. On that evidence alone, I have to go with a Southampton win here.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are unbeaten in 19 home league matches versus Fulham, dating back to October 1935.

Three of the past four meetings at St Mary's have ended in draws.

Fulham's 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture ended their six-game winless streak against Southampton.

The Cottagers can complete a first ever league double over Saints.

Southampton

Saints are winless in four matches, losing their last two.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has claimed 15 points from a possible 36 as Southampton manager (W4, D3, L5).

Their only clean sheet in 17 league games came in a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on 2 January.

Southampton have won just six of their 37 home league matches since April 2017.

They have lost their last five league games against newly-promoted teams, including all four this term.

Fulham