Scottish Gossip: Referees, Hibs, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Revolutionary plans to draft in foreign referees to the top flight for the start of next season are to be tabled. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard admits the Scottish Cup is now the most realistic chance for Rangers to end their trophy drought. (Telegraph)

Former Hibs managerial target Michael Appleton has hinted that the Leith club's ambition failed to match his own. (Sun)

English clubs are set to make a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, believes manager Derek McInnes. (Daily Star - print edition)

Steve Clarke says booing from the home support when they go to Ibrox and Celtic Park shows Kilmarnock have now earned the respect of the Old Firm. (Daily Record)

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart is is backing calls for an overhaul of the compliance system. (Daily Star - print edition)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has thrown his weight behind managing director Stewart Robertson's criticism of SFA disciplinary protocols, and says his side have been "over-analysed" at times this season. (National)

Kieran Tierney will not be fit for Celtic's clash in Valencia on Thursday, but is targeting a return against Motherwell on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Russian forward Denis Cheryshev - who scored in the first leg at Celtic Park - has been passed fit for the second leg. But Valencia have injury doubts over Rodrigo Moreno, Gabriel Paulista and Christian Piccini. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban says he is fighting to save his career after his second cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for the season. (Sun - print edition)

Jose Goncalves has told Steven Naismith he will miss the passion and pressure of life in Scottish football if he swaps Hearts for the USA. (National)

Former Dundee United owner Stephen Thompson is planning to start a new club in the United States. (Courier)

Other gossip

Josh Strauss is in a race against time to avoid missing Saturday's Six Nations clash with France after losing his passport. (Sun - print edition)