Scottish FA to consider introducing foreign referees to Premiership

Foreign referees could be introduced to Scottish games

The Scottish Football Association will consider changes to refereeing and disciplinary procedures, including proposals to introduce officials from overseas.

It follows a heated meeting between the SFA, the compliance officer and the 12 Scottish Professional Football League premiership clubs on Monday.

BBC Scotland understands an agreement was reached for an SPFL working party to look at fundamental change and report back with proposals.

These could be introduced as early as next season.

A number of clubs expressed concern about the standards of refereeing and are in favour of increasing the pool of grade one referees by calling on officials from England, Wales or even further afield.

There was also much debate around the issue of compliance, with most clubs in agreement that the current system needs to change.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said on Tuesday that Scottish football is "re-refereeing" games under the present disciplinary system.

"That is placing intolerable pressure on the referees, which places pressure on the compliance system and disciplinary system," he added.

Clare Whyte took over as compliance officer from Tony McGlennan in August to become the third person to hold the post.

The duty of the role is to oversee the judicial and disciplinary process at the Scottish FA.