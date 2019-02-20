Portsmouth investigating after bottle thrown towards Bristol Rovers' Tom Lockyer

Portsmouth are fourth in League One after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth are investigating after a plastic bottle was thrown from the crowd towards Bristol Rovers' Tom Lockyer at Fratton Park.

Rovers captain Lockyer had just received treatment for an injury when the incident happened.

A club spokesperson said Portsmouth were "made aware that a bottle was thrown from the stands" and "are investigating along with the relevant authorities."

Tuesday's League One match ended 1-1.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that they were looking into the incident.

The FA also said they were aware of allegations that Pompey striker James Vaughan punched Lockyer during the game and will review the referee's report.