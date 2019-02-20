Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss upset by 'sectarian' abuse in Rangers defeat

Steve Clarke said the decision to send off his goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was 'a joke'

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says he faced 'sectarian' abuse from the "dark ages" during his side's 5-0 Scottish Cup last-16 replay defeat by Rangers.

Clarke said was assured that "we don't have that in the west of Scotland any more" when he was "approached by Rangers about taking the job" at Ibrox.

He added: "To call me a Fenian b******, where are we living? The dark ages?"

The Ayrshireman left St Mirren in 1987 to sign for Chelsea, returning to take over at Kilmarnock last October.

"They are not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a 'black b', but they can call me a Fenian b******. What are we doing in Scotland?" said an emotional Clarke, who was linked with Rangers last spring.

"I wake up every morning and thank Chelsea for taking me away from the west of Scotland because my children don't understand this.

"Thankfully when I go down there my children don't have to worry about this. It's lovely being back in the west of Scotland."

Kilmarnock captain Kris Boyd said he was subjected to sectarian abuse during Sunday's game with Celtic at Rugby Park.

'The officials decided the game. It's embarrassing'

Four goals from Alfredo Morelos and another from Andy Halliday earned Rangers a quarter-final tie at Aberdeen.

However, all but one of those goals came after the controversial 25th-minute dismissal of Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmannn after his elbow struck the head of Glen Kamara while waiting for a corner.

Clarke described the red card as a "joke" and "embarrassing" and that we "might as well go home" if that is the standard of refereeing.

He also railed against Alan Muir's failure to award his side a second-minute penalty after Joe Worrall grappled with Eamonn Brophy.

"The officials decided the game. It's embarrassing," Clarke said. "If the penalty had been given in the first two minutes it would have been different.

"And the red card is a joke. The goalie just lifted his arms. Every goalie does it every week. It's embarrassing. If that's the standards we might as well go home.

"Why speak? It's every week. How can I talk about football tonight?"