Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'a big fan of VAR' after win at Schalke

Nicolas Otamendi (l) protested his innocence for Schalke's first penalty

Pep Guardiola says he is "a big fan of VAR" despite Manchester City conceding two penalties and having a man sent off in their 3-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win at Schalke.

Nabil Bentaleb scored two first-half penalties before a late City comeback.

The first of the penalties was given for a handball by Nicolas Otamendi, VAR overturning the referee's initial call.

A second penalty was then given for a Fernandinho foul on Salif Sane - the video referee confirming the decision.

However, Sane looked marginally offside as the free-kick came in.

Otamendi was sent off in the second half for a second booking, having been shown his first yellow card for the penalty. Yellow cards are not reviewed by the video assistant referees.

"It's a penalty. The second one is a penalty too," said Guardiola. "Offside too. And the red card can be a red card.

"I trust VAR. I have arguments sometimes but not this time. They are both penalties."

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored in the final five minutes to give City victory in Germany, with Sergio Aguero having opened the scoring early on.

The screen at the side of the pitch did not work for the penalty conceded by Otamendi, with referee Carlos del Cerro Grande having to rely on the video officials to make the decision for him.

Four VAR decisions on Wednesday - but were they correct?

As well as Schalke's two penalties, there were two big calls in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Juventus in the evening's other game. Did the pundits think the decisions were correct? And do you?

Otamendi's handball...

Daniel Caligiuri hits a shot from the edge of the area which comes off Otamendi's arm, which was down by his side. The referee gave a corner initially but, after a lengthy consultation, awarded a penalty.

Ex-City defender Danny Mills on BBC Radio 5 live: "If it was on the goalline what would you say? A penalty and a red card.

"I don't know what is and isn't handball. Otamendi is trying to get his arm out of the way, it's in a natural position, but it stops the ball hitting the target.

"The problem is not VAR, the problem is the law. The rule for handball is the most convoluted, ridiculous law on the planet.

"But without VAR it would never have been given. Was it a clear and obvious error? That would be my only argument - that it was not a clear and obvious error to overturn the decision, and that is what it's supposed to be there for."

Former City midfielder Michael Brown: "There's no way it's deliberate handball. Otamendi gets set, sees he's in trouble, that it's heading towards his arm. He very quickly tries to put it behind his back but the ball is hit that quick at his arm that he can't get it out of the way.

"It was probably the longest VAR in history deciding the right decision. I don't think they knew. Then finally they give the penalty."

Matt in Manchester: "How can you call that handball? The referee is watching that back via VAR in super slo-mo which is the opposite of what VAR is supposed to be be used for. It should be shown in real time. An aid to the ref in the time he gets to see it. Ridiculous decision."

Fernandinho foul...

Caligiuri whips a free-kick into the box, and Fernandinho puts his hands on Sane, who goes down. However Sane appeared offside for the cross. The referee gives the penalty - and the VAR officials back him up.

Mills: "Fernandinho is touching his waist. That's not a foul. But maybe because of that their legs get tangled.

"It's not deliberate but he prevents Salif Sane getting towards the ball. I can understand why that one was given."

BBC reader Julian: "So an offside player can still win a penalty. Interesting. I didn't know that rule."

Steve, Bicester: "Both definitely pens. Doesn't matter how long VAR took."

Costa penalty incident...

In Atletico's game, Diego Costa was initially awarded a penalty after being pulled back by Mattia de Sciglio and falling into the box. But the referee spoke to the video officials and awarded a free-kick to Atleti as the foul happened well outside the box.

Nobody could think it was a penalty on closer viewing, but some felt Atletico were lucky to get anything.

Spanish football writer Andy West: "Diego Costa needed less than half an hour to get booked, square up to an opponent, angrily demand a yellow card and dive in attempt to win a penalty. Welcome back."

Morata goal disallowed...

Alvaro Morata was celebrating his first goal for Atletico Madrid with a fine header from Filipe Luis' cross. However, after viewing the incident again, referee Felix Zwayerhe ruled it out for a push on Giorgio Chiellini.

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton: "It's the referee's call. Whether we like it or not, I think we can understand it."

SteH11: "The decision to disallow Morata's goal was an absolute robbery! Football is a contact sport and a slight brush on someone's back isn't enough to put my little girl on the floor let alone Chiellini. If you give that you'd see hundreds of fouls per match. So glad Atletico won despite it."

More to follow.