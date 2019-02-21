Scottish Gossip: Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Rodgers, foreign referees, SFA, McLeish

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steve Clarke has launched a blistering and no holds barred attack on Rangers fans after being targeted for sectarian abuse at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Plans for a university degree in refereeing will be discussed as part of a summer revamp of the SFA's under-fire judicial system. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scott Brown has confessed there will be nowhere for Celtic to hide in Valencia on Thursday night - just as there was nowhere for him to hide under Jonny Hayes' shirt at Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Rangers don't want foreign refs in the SPFL — and will back our under-fire officials. (Scottish Sun)

Gary Holt, the Livingston manager, strongly opposes the plan to recruit foreign referees and insists any move to do so would be a "slap in the face" to Scottish officials. (The Times, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers has refused to accept Celtic can't overhaul a two goal deficit and beat Valencia and urged his players to fight to the death at the Mestalla this evening. (Herald)

Alex McLeish has issued a vote of confidence in Scottish referees and claims help is on hand in the shape of VAR. (Scotsman)

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown believes the SFA's resources would be better spent on improving our own officials over the long-term rather than the short-term fix of parachuting in referees from elsewhere. (Herald)

Alex McLeish has hailed the return of Oli Burke and believes it could mean he's ready to live up to the hype of a few years ago. (Scotsman)

Paul Heckingbottom won't be taking any risks with Ryan Gauld's fitness as he confirmed that the Hibs midfielder faces "another couple of weeks" on the sidelines. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen's on-loan Rotherham defender Dom Ball hopes signing on at Pittodrie on a permanent deal is an option this summer. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Peter Haring is on course to return to the Hearts midfield against St Mirren this weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County's Michael Gardyne has blasted Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay as a "coward" after a late brawl in Tuesday's Highland derby. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Peter Horne is set to be given the nod at No 10 ahead of Adam Hastings for Scotland's Six Nations clash with France. (Scottish Daily Mail)