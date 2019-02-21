WSL: Kelly Chambers calls for more support to improve refereeing standards

Kelly Chambers' Reading are winless in their past five WSL matches

More support is needed for Women's Super League referees to bring them up to speed with the professional game, says Reading manager Kelly Chambers.

Chambers called the performance of referee Rebecca Welch in their 2-1 defeat by West Ham "abysmal".

"I actually think that was one of the worst I've ever had in football," she told BBC Radio Berkshire. "Her performance was poor for both sides."

Chambers and Reading intend to write to the FA with their observations.

More than 2,000 watched the league fixture at Reading's Madejski Stadium, but Chambers and West Ham manager Matt Beard felt the occasion was spoilt by Welch's decision-making.

"There's a lot of stuff she missed that could've made the game different," Chambers said. "Unfortunately, this is a constant problem, it's just the first time I've spoken out about it.

"It's a case now that the game's growing, we're professional and we need to do something about the officiating to bring that up to speed and ensure referees stay up with the speed of the game to make decisions.

"I know the FA are trying to do something about it and they're using this season to do it. But it's spoiling the season."

Welch did award a second-half penalty to Reading, but turned down appeals in the first half from West Ham after Ria Percival went down in the box.

"You see those given week-in, week-out," Hammers boss Beard told BBC Radio 5 live. "I didn't see any difference between that and the one she did give to Reading, but we move on and accept it."