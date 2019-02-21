Bristol Rovers: Graham Coughlan anger at Vaughan 'punch' outcome

Graham Coughlan's Bristol Rovers host Sunderland on Saturday in League One

Portsmouth striker James Vaughan "got away with a punch" on Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer, according to Rovers boss Graham Coughlan.

Coughlan said he was disappointed after hearing no action would be taken by the Football Association for the alleged incident during Tuesday's 1-1 draw.

"They've decided you can punch players on the football pitch and get away with it," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Sport is awaiting a response from the FA to clarify the decision.

"Four officials missed it at the time," Coughlan added. "The fourth official should have seen it as he is right down my eyeline and I've seen it.

"The FA have told us they won't be taking any action against what's gone on - that's fine.

"But once that happens, I hope we're not setting a precedent that it's one rule for one.

"Every proper football fan in the country will look at what I've seen and have their own thought process on what's going on.

"I guarantee every one will be thinking along the same lines as myself."

Another incident in the League One match is already being looked into by the FA after a plastic bottle was thrown from the crowd towards Lockyer at Fratton Park.