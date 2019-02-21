Paris St-Germain: Lassana Diarra contract terminated

Lassana Diarra, who has also played for Portsmouth, has not appeared for Paris St-Germain since October

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra has had his contract at French champions Paris St-Germain terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old later appeared to suggest he was retiring. Writing on Instagram he said "the time has come to hang up [my] boots".

Diarra joined the Ligue 1 side as a free agent in January 2018, signing an 18-month deal.

He made 13 appearances last season as PSG won the domestic treble.

But the former France international was restricted to just four outings under German boss Thomas Tuchel this season.

"For football, I gave a lot," he said. "Thanks to football, I received a lot. I did not do everything perfectly but I did it with heart, passion and kindness.

"Thank you to all those who have encouraged me throughout my sporting career.

"I turn the page but I forget nothing. I will continue to work with enthusiasm, determination and sincerity in my new projects."