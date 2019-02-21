Lawro's Carabao Cup and Premier League predictions

Manchester United could do neighbours Manchester City a huge favour when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool need at least a point to go back to the top of the Premier League on a day when City are playing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final - but will they get it at Old Trafford against their bitter rivals?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "A draw would be a good result for Liverpool, especially because of the way the mood has changed at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"The atmosphere is different to the way it was under Jose Mourinho anyway, and you just know they are are going to ramp it up for this game."

Carabao Cup and Premier League predictions - week 27 Result Lawro FRIDAY Cardiff v Watford x-x 1-2 West Ham v Fulham x-x 2-0 SATURDAY Burnley v Tottenham x-x 1-1 Bournemouth v Wolves x-x 1-2 Newcastle v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 Leicester v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 SUNDAY Arsenal v Southampton x-x 2-0 Man Utd v Liverpool x-x 1-1 Chelsea v Man City (Carabao Cup final) x-x 1-2

FRIDAY

Cardiff v Watford (19:45 GMT)

Cardiff got a great win at Southampton in their last game and their fans probably think this game gives them a chance to continue their good run of form.

But Watford, who beat QPR in the FA Cup last weekend, have got a bit of momentum behind them too.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: QPR 0-1 Watford Highlights

I backed the Hornets to win at Loftus Road because I thought they could match the Championship side physically, and I think it will be a similar story here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Fulham (19:45 GMT)

Manuel Lanzini could make his first appearance of the season for West Ham after a long injury lay-off and another creative player, Samir Nasri, has a chance of being fit too.

Fulham had a couple of good early chances in their last game, against Manchester United on 9 February, but ended up well beaten.

West Ham are inconsistent but, even if they have a bad day, it is hard to make much of a case for a Fulham side who are yet to win on the road in the league this season, and have the worst away record in the Premier League.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SATURDAY

Burnley v Tottenham (12:30 GMT)

It is great news for Tottenham that Harry Kane is back in training, although I would be surprised if he is thrown straight back in for this game.

Spurs are on a good run, and have shown they do not rely on the England striker, but I see this trip as a very tough test for them.

I have been very impressed with Burnley in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in the league since Boxing Day, and their performances have been as good as their results.

A big improvement in the Clarets' defence has played a big part in that and I don't think they will give much away on Saturday either.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Bournemouth v Wolves

I was going to back Bournemouth here, because I have seen them do this before - they go away and get rolled over - as has happened in their past two games at Cardiff and Liverpool - then they turn up with a very different performance at home.

But Callum Wilson and David Brooks are both out injured for the Cherries, which is a big blow for them.

Wolves are going very well - into the FA Cup sixth round and with three wins in their past four league games.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Bristol City 0-1 Wolves highlights

It says a lot that they will have been disappointed to only draw with Newcastle in their last league game, but they are still in seventh in the table and they have the chance to really kick on now.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle v Huddersfield

This is a game Newcastle really have to win, and they could climb a few places up the table if they do.

Newcastle are 16th on 25 points, but the three sides above them - Crystal Palace, Brighton and Burnley are all on 27 points

The Magpies should win it too - they are playing a team who are bottom and have taken one point from their past 13 games.

I just don't fancy Huddersfield to score at the moment, which is another reason I think Rafa Benitez's side will come out on top.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Crystal Palace (17:30 GMT)

Leicester had their chances against Tottenham, at Wembley on 10 February, but that defeat means they have taken only one point from their past five games.

There always seems to be speculation over the future of Foxes boss Claude Puel, and he really needs to return to winning ways here.

A lot depends on Puel's line-up - and whether Jamie Vardy starts this time - but I actually quite fancy Leicester here.

Crystal Palace are having a good run in the FA Cup and have taken five points from their past three games too.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace highlights

The Eagles have been playing quite well and creating loads of chances, but they are still hovering just above the relegation zone and they will have to be careful they don't get sucked in.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Southampton (14:05 GMT)

Southampton dropped into the relegation zone after losing to Cardiff last time out, and I think they might stay there for a while longer.

Arsenal have got some issues they need to sort out - Mesut Ozil's future being one of them - but their home record is very good and they should still be too strong for Saints.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Man Utd v Liverpool (14:05 GMT)

Manchester United were excellent at Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday - the result, and their performance too.

It was probably their best display under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, bearing in mind it came after they had been easily dealt with by Paris St-Germain.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Paul Pogba was impressive again at Stamford Bridge and his improvement since Jose Mourinho was sacked is an example of how playing under a different manager can transform a player.

It is true he should have been doing better under Mourinho, but it is perfectly obvious that Pogba needs loving to get the best out of him.

He is such a good player that it is worth keeping him happy and when you have got someone as good as him playing well, it brings all the other players up to his level.

With United playing at the level they are, this will undoubtedly be one of Liverpool's more difficult league games between now and the end of the season.

They have to deal with the history of the whole Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry, and everything that goes with it, as well as United's recent revival. The atmosphere at Old Trafford will be white-hot.

To come away with anything, the Reds will have to keep their heads.

I know from playing in this fixture myself that the tackles will be flying in, so discipline is vital. No-one can afford to make a stupid lunge at someone early on because they will get sent off for it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea v Man City (Carabao Cup final, 16:30 GMT)

I think Chelsea will be better than they were when Manchester City beat them 6-0 at Etihad Stadium earlier this month, and this will be a much closer game.

I don't see City battering them again, but I do see Pep Guardiola's side beating them. I just don't think Chelsea are good enough defensively.

City are obviously after bigger prizes, but the good thing about winning the Carabao Cup is that it is an early one in the bag.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I have to think I'll be Chelsea manager for a long time'

Even if Chelsea win, I don't think it will be enough to save Maurizio Sarri's job.

It is not just working out for him, and the reaction of their fans to Monday's defeat by Manchester United shows they have already made their minds up about him.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

