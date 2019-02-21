Brian Flynn: Former boss returns to Wrexham as assistant

Brian Flynn, a former Wales caretaker boss, presided over the Wrexham team that knocked First Division champions Arsenal out of the FA Cup

Former Wrexham manager Brian Flynn has returned to the Racecourse as assistant to current boss Bryan Hughes.

Hughes, Wrexham's third permanent boss this season, has steered the Dragons to the top of the National League table.

"I am delighted to return and support Bryan at a club that is very special to me," Flynn told Wrexham's website.

"I feel like I've some unfinished business at the club and would love nothing better than to help the club back to the Football League."

"Getting in the right management support at this time of the season was a critical early decision for me and Brian was always my number one choice," Hughes said of the appointment.

"He knows me and the club inside out and can come in and hit the ground running. I am delighted that he has accepted my offer to come back to Wrexham where he enjoyed so much success in building the club."

Flynn, who managed Wrexham from 1989 to 2001, has most recently been working a scout for Swansea City.