Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers: Scotland face former coach Anna Signeul's Finland

Scotland will face former head coach Anna Signeul's Finland in the Women's Euro Championship qualifiers, with Wales and Northern Ireland also being paired together after the draw in Nyon.

Republic of Ireland play Europe's top ranked side, Germany, along with Ukraine, Greece and Montenegro ahead of the 2021 finals in England.

Scotland also take on Portugal, Albania and Cyprus in Group E.

Norway are top seeds in the same group as Northern Ireland and Wales.

Belarus and Faroe Islands are the other teams in Group C.

As hosts, England qualify automatically for the finals.

More to follow.

Euro 2021 finals draw

Group A: Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo (first time), Estonia,

Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia,

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakstan, Macedonia

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro