Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers: Scotland face former coach Anna Signeul's Finland
- From the section Women's Football
Scotland will face former head coach Anna Signeul's Finland in the Women's Euro Championship qualifiers, with Wales and Northern Ireland also being paired together after the draw in Nyon.
Republic of Ireland play Europe's top ranked side, Germany, along with Ukraine, Greece and Montenegro ahead of the 2021 finals in England.
Scotland also take on Portugal, Albania and Cyprus in Group E.
Norway are top seeds in the same group as Northern Ireland and Wales.
Belarus and Faroe Islands are the other teams in Group C.
As hosts, England qualify automatically for the finals.
Euro 2021 finals draw
Group A: Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Turkey, Kosovo (first time), Estonia,
Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia,
Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands
Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova, Azerbaijan
Group E: Scotland, Finland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus
Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia
Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, Kazakstan, Macedonia
Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania
Group I: Germany, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro