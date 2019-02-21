Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager dismisses Roma link

Maurizio Sarri has won 28 of his opening 43 games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions (D6 L9), one more than Pep Guardiola managed in his first 43 matches with Manchester City

Manager Maurizio Sarri says he will not be leaving Chelsea for Roma following speculation in the media on Thursday.

Asked if he had any contact with the Serie A club, he said: "Of course no, I have a contract with Chelsea for next season so it is impossible."

The Italian was speaking after his side beat Malmo 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to win 5-1 on aggregate and move into the Europa League last 16.

Sarri has been under pressure recently following a mixed run of results.

Chelsea went into Thursday's game on the back of three defeats in their previous five matches - a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth, a 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City and an FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United on Monday.

His Blues side face City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and then which is followed by another crucial fixture against Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham.

Sarri added: "It's very easy that City is in our minds. We played two weeks ago and now we can try to solve this problem."

All of Chelsea's goals against Malmo came in the second half. Olivier Giroud scored the first from close range before Ross Barkley made it 2-0 with a free-kick from the edge of the box. Callum Hudson-Odoi added a fine third in the 84th minute.