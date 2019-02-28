Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Ezgjan Alioski scored the winning goal in Leeds' most recent home game - a 2-1 win against struggling Bolton

Leeds United will be unchanged for the visit of fellow Championship promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said he will select the same starting XI and substitutes that lost 1-0 against QPR on Tuesday.

Albion are assessing winger Jacob Murphy and striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed the defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday with injuries.

Defender Ahmed Hegazi is likely to be fit after going off against the Blades.

The Baggies, who won the reverse fixture 4-1 at The Hawthorns in November, are fourth in the Championship and will close the gap to third-placed Leeds to a single point if they win at Elland Road.

A Leeds win will take them top of the table, with leaders Norwich away at Millwall on Saturday and Sheffield United facing city rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough on Monday.

Match facts