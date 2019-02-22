Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic "can't give up hope" when it comes to Europe, says manager Brendan Rodgers following the Scottish champions' Europa League exit at the hands of Valencia. (Daily Record)

Jonny Hayes says Celtic will learn from their European campaign after they have fully focused on this season's domestic games. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic can be "proud" of themselves despite losing 3-0 on aggregate to Valencia, says goalkeeper Scott Bain. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has condemned the abuse directed at Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke during Wednesday's Scottish Cup replay at Ibrox. (Sun)

But Gerrard has questioned why Clarke did not comment on the abuse Killie striker Kris Boyd endured in the Rugby Park club's recent match against Celtic. (Scotsman)

And Gerrard was left puzzled by Kilmarnock boss Clarke's revelation he had been approached about the Rangers job 10 months ago. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann expects the Ibrox outfit to "cash in" on top scorer Alfredo Morelos. (Herald - subscription required)

Hull City are monitoring Motherwell's in-demand Scottish midfielder Jake Hastie, 19. (Hull Daily Mail)

Scottish football does not need foreign referees, it just needs more officials, says Hearts manager Craig Levein. (Sun)

Livingston head coach Gary Holt wants refs to explain themselves, after being frustrated by decisions in his side's defeat by Dundee last weekend. (Daily Record)

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon has revealed new head coach Paul Heckingbottom greeted all his players by name on his first day in the job. (Sun)

Scotland Under-19 international Alex Harris, 24, currently with York City, is open to the possibility of playing for Grenada. (Scotsman)