Man Utd: Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could face Liverpool

Lingard suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat by PSG

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will be fit for Sunday's game against Liverpool.

Lingard, 26, injured his hamstring in the Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain 10 days ago and was expected to be out for up to three weeks.

France forward Martial, 23, could also return from the groin injury he picked up in the first half against PSG.

"Jesse is looking OK. I hope with Anthony," said Solskjaer.

"Anthony's was a different muscle, so we think he might be ready and hope that Jesse will.

"We've got two more days so they've got to get through these two sessions. They've not been part of training yet but they've been doing some recovery work."