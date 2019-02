Martin Kelly made 62 appearances for Liverpool before moving to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has signed a new contract with the club that runs until June 2021.

The 28-year-old signed from Liverpool in 2014 and has made more than 100 appearances for the Eagles, including 11 this season.

"Being part of a squad that's remained in the Premier League since I came, that's been a real challenge," Kelly said.

"As a centre-half, the experience is coming now."