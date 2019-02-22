Man Utd v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves permanent job

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday (14:05 GMT)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there is "no doubt" Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the role on a permanent basis.

The Reds face United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, their first meeting since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

The Norwegian has won 11 of his 13 games in charge, only losing to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

"He has the quality," said Klopp. "He deserves [the job] 100%."

The German - whose side go into Sunday's match in second place in the table, 14 points ahead of fourth-placed United - added: "Can you imagine one situation when they say 'we are bringing in another manager'? Then a new manager will lose one game and that's not possible.

"He's in charge and there is no doubt he will be the manager next year as well. That's clear."

United have battled into the top four under Solskjaer, picking up 25 points out of a possible 27 in their nine top-flight fixtures since his appointment on 19 December.

They picked up 26 points in their first 17 league games under Mourinho this season - their worst tally at that stage of a campaign since 1990-91.