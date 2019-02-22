Europa League draw: Arsenal face Rennes and Chelsea play Dynamo Kiev

Arsenal boss Emery (right) won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016

Arsenal will play French side Rennes and Chelsea face Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rennes are 11th in Ligue 1 while Kiev are second behind Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The Premier League clubs avoided Serie A's second and third-placed sides Napoli, who face FC Salzburg, and Inter Milan, who play Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery's former club Sevilla face Slavia Prague and Celtic's conquerors Valencia play FC Krasnodar.

Arsenal and Chelsea will both play at home in the first leg on 7 March with the return games a week later.

The Gunners beat BATE Borisov 3-1 on aggregate in the last round while Chelsea eased past Malmo 5-1 over two legs.

The Blues won the competition in 2013 while Emery led Sevilla to victory in the Europa League in the subsequent three years.

Europa League last-16 draw

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica

Napoli v FC Salzburg

Valencia v FC Krasnodar

Sevilla v Slavia Prague

Arsenal v Rennes

Zenit St Petersburg v Villarreal