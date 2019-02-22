Women's World Cup 2027: Nordic Nations target joint bid

The remote Faroe Islands play international fixtures in Torshavn, the island's capital city

Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands are working together on a potential joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The six Nordic football federations met earlier in February to discuss the idea and will now look to identify possible cities and stadiums for the tournament.

The 2019 World Cup begins in France on 7 June, while Fifa will determine the hosts of the 2023 event next year.

Australia, Japan and South Africa are among those hoping to host it in 2023.

"We have a good Nordic co-operation and the Nordic countries have a leading position in women's football," said Terje Svendsen, president of the Norwegian Football Association.

A statement added: "The six football federations have so far concluded that a joint application should be based on common Nordic values.

"[We] will join together for an application for one of the greatest future international football championships."

The finals were held in Sweden in 1995, when the trophy was lifted by Norway, whose current star striker Ada Hegerberg won last year's first women's Ballon d'Or award.

Denmark, meanwhile, have also recently expressed interest in hosting the 2025 Women's European Championship.