Champions League: AEK Athens get suspended ban over crowd trouble

A petrol bomb landed just short of the Ajax section

AEK Athens have been given a suspended ban from European competitions by Uefa for crowd trouble in their Champions League game with Ajax in November.

Riot police clashed with Ajax fans in the Olympic Stadium and flares were thrown in the Dutch club's 2-0 win.

They have also been ordered to play their next two Uefa competition home games behind closed doors and fined 80,000 euros (£69,787).

Ajax escaped censure despite Uefa initially charging them.

The Eredivisie club were charged over setting off fireworks and throwing objects by their supporters, but Uefa decided to "end proceedings" against Ajax.

AEK were initially charged with a total of seven incidents including setting off fireworks, displaying an illicit banner and blocking stairways.

Their ban from Uefa competitions has been suspended "for a probationary period of two years".

AEK finished bottom of Group E while Ajax lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in their last-16 first leg.