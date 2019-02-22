Chris Maguire: Broken leg rules Sunderland forward ruled out for eight weeks

Chris Maguire
Chris Maguire is unlikely to play again until the middle of April

Sunderland forward Chris Maguire will be out for up to eight weeks after breaking his leg.

The 30-year-old, who has won two caps for Scotland, fractured his fibula in the first half of the Black Cats' 4-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday.

Maguire moved to the Stadium of Light last summer from Bury and has scored seven goals in 36 appearances.

"It's a blow for us as he's been important in terms of goals and assists," said manager Jack Ross.

