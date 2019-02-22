AC Milan 3-0 Empoli: Krzysztof Pi atek scores again as Rossoneri win

Krzysztof Piatek (right) has scored 26 goals in 27 games since arriving in Italian football last summer

AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek continued his excellent goalscoring season with his seventh goal in six games as the Rossoneri beat Empoli.

The 23-year-old Pole scored 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa following a £4m summer move from Cracovia, and joined Milan for £30m in January.

He scored their opener against Empoli from eight yards out.

Franck Kessie chipped in a fine second before Samu Castillejo sealed the win from close range.

Milan had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee - Lucas Paqueta's early header for offside and Fabio Borini's late effort, for a foul.

Gennaro Gattuso's side, who are fourth in Serie A, are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. An Italian Super Cup defeat by Juventus in Saudi Arabia remains their only loss since Christmas.

Piatek is the first player to score in his first four top-flight starts for Milan since Oliver Bierhoff in September and October 1998.