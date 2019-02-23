French Ligue 1
PSG3Nîmes0

Paris St-Germain 3-0 Nimes: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG go 17 clear

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player to score 50 Ligue 1 goals in the past 45 years

Kylian Mbappe passed 50 Ligue 1 goals with a double as Paris St-Germain beat Nimes to extend their lead at the top of the table to 17 points.

Christopher Nkunku scored from Marco Verratti's pass over the top to put the champions ahead.

Mbappe's landmark strike came when he prodded home Juan Bernat's cross to make it 2-0.

And the 20-year-old added a second after chasing on to Nkunku's pass as PSG countered from a corner.

The World Cup winner is the French top flight's top scorer with 22 goals in 20 games, and he has scored 27 in 31 matches in all competitions.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 14BernatBooked at 72mins
  • 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDagbaat 73'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 16mins
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forN'Sokiat 81'minutes
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 7MbappéBooked at 45mins
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDiabyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Diaby
  • 31Dagba
  • 34N'Soki

Nîmes

  • 30Bernardoni
  • 29Alakouch
  • 23Briancon
  • 5Landre
  • 12Maouassa
  • 11Savanier
  • 20RipartSubstituted forGuillaumeat 76'minutes
  • 18VallsSubstituted forBozokat 89'minutes
  • 6Ferri
  • 14BobichonSubstituted forThioubat 65'minutes
  • 10Bouanga

Substitutes

  • 1Valette
  • 7Alioui
  • 15Paquiez
  • 19Bozok
  • 22Thioub
  • 25Guillaume
  • 27Lybohy
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNîmes
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Umut Bozok replaces Theo Valls.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Attempt saved. Sada Thioub (Nîmes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Téji Savanier.

Attempt saved. Denis Bouanga (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Baptiste Guillaume.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Stanley N'Soki.

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Nîmes).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Colin Dagba.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ferri (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Alakouch with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Baptiste Guillaume replaces Renaud Ripart.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Dani Alves.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Dani Alves is caught offside.

Booking

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nîmes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Valls (Nîmes).

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Sada Thioub replaces Antonin Bobichon.

Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loïck Landre.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG25222177146368
2Lille26156543232051
3Lyon25137540281246
4Saint-Étienne2612773631543
5Marseille2512494034640
6Montpellier2591153224838
7Reims2591152322138
8Strasbourg26910741301137
9Nice2610791927-837
10Rennes2510693433136
11Nîmes26106103738-136
12Angers2681082928134
13Bordeaux258892526-132
14Nantes2576123034-427
15Toulouse2569102436-1227
16Amiens2673162040-2024
17Monaco2557132441-1722
18Dijon2555152039-1920
19Caen25310122033-1319
20Guingamp2637161750-3316
View full French Ligue 1 table

