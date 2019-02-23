Match ends, Frosinone 2, Roma 3.
Serie A: Roma nick late win over Frosinone after Edin Dzeko goal
European Football
Ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored a 95th-minute winner as Roma nicked victory over struggling Frosinone to maintain their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.
Frosinone, who are second bottom, took a fifth-minute lead through Camillo Ciano.
Goals from Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini within a matter of seconds around the half-hour mark swung the match in Roma's favour.
The home side must have thought they had done enough for a point when teenage forward Andrea Pinamonti levelled with 10 minutes left.
However, Dzeko denied them a priceless point by bundling in the late winner from close range.
The Giallorossi remain in fifth place, but are now just a point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.
Line-ups
Frosinone
- 57Sportiello
- 6GoldanigaBooked at 68mins
- 27Salamon
- 25Capuano
- 17Zampano
- 66ChibsahSubstituted forTrottaat 76'minutes
- 92Viviani
- 24CassataBooked at 78mins
- 33BeghettoSubstituted forMolinaroat 60'minutes
- 28Ciano
- 9CiofaniSubstituted forPinamontiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Molinaro
- 5Gori
- 8Maiello
- 12Salvati
- 16Valzania
- 20Trotta
- 21Sammarco
- 23Brighenti
- 32Krajnc
- 34Verde
- 89Pinamonti
- 91Iacobucci
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 18Santon
- 44ManolasSubstituted forFazioat 77'minutes
- 15Marcano
- 11Kolarov
- 16De Rossi
- 42NzonziSubstituted forCristanteat 65'minutes
- 8PerottiSubstituted forZanioloat 65'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 92El ShaarawyBooked at 39mins
- 9DzekoBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 19Coric
- 20Fazio
- 22Zaniolo
- 24Florenzi
- 27Pastore
- 34Kluivert
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Frosinone 2, Roma 3.
Goal!
Goal! Frosinone 2, Roma 3. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Offside, Roma. Federico Fazio tries a through ball, but Daniele De Rossi is caught offside.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Frosinone).
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone).
Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Francesco Cassata following a fast break.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Zampano (Frosinone).
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Zampano.
Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Camillo Ciano.
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) because of an injury.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).
Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Frosinone 2, Roma 2. Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Camillo Ciano.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone).
Booking
Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Federico Fazio replaces Kostas Manolas because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Frosinone. Marcello Trotta replaces Raman Chibsah.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kostas Manolas (Roma) because of an injury.
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Iván Marcano (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Camillo Ciano (Frosinone).
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.