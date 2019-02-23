Italian Serie A
Frosinone2Roma3

Serie A: Roma nick late win over Frosinone after Edin Dzeko goal

Edin Dzeko scored twice for Roma
Edin Dzeko has scored 12 goals for Roma this season

Ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored a 95th-minute winner as Roma nicked victory over struggling Frosinone to maintain their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

Frosinone, who are second bottom, took a fifth-minute lead through Camillo Ciano.

Goals from Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini within a matter of seconds around the half-hour mark swung the match in Roma's favour.

The home side must have thought they had done enough for a point when teenage forward Andrea Pinamonti levelled with 10 minutes left.

However, Dzeko denied them a priceless point by bundling in the late winner from close range.

The Giallorossi remain in fifth place, but are now just a point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

Line-ups

Frosinone

  • 57Sportiello
  • 6GoldanigaBooked at 68mins
  • 27Salamon
  • 25Capuano
  • 17Zampano
  • 66ChibsahSubstituted forTrottaat 76'minutes
  • 92Viviani
  • 24CassataBooked at 78mins
  • 33BeghettoSubstituted forMolinaroat 60'minutes
  • 28Ciano
  • 9CiofaniSubstituted forPinamontiat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Molinaro
  • 5Gori
  • 8Maiello
  • 12Salvati
  • 16Valzania
  • 20Trotta
  • 21Sammarco
  • 23Brighenti
  • 32Krajnc
  • 34Verde
  • 89Pinamonti
  • 91Iacobucci

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 18Santon
  • 44ManolasSubstituted forFazioat 77'minutes
  • 15Marcano
  • 11Kolarov
  • 16De Rossi
  • 42NzonziSubstituted forCristanteat 65'minutes
  • 8PerottiSubstituted forZanioloat 65'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 92El ShaarawyBooked at 39mins
  • 9DzekoBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 19Coric
  • 20Fazio
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Florenzi
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamFrosinoneAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Frosinone 2, Roma 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Frosinone 2, Roma 3.

Goal!

Goal! Frosinone 2, Roma 3. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Offside, Roma. Federico Fazio tries a through ball, but Daniele De Rossi is caught offside.

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Frosinone).

Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone).

Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Francesco Cassata following a fast break.

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Zampano (Frosinone).

Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).

Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Zampano.

Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Camillo Ciano.

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) because of an injury.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).

Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Frosinone 2, Roma 2. Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Camillo Ciano.

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone).

Booking

Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Federico Fazio replaces Kostas Manolas because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Frosinone. Marcello Trotta replaces Raman Chibsah.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kostas Manolas (Roma) because of an injury.

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Iván Marcano (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Camillo Ciano (Frosinone).

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus24213052153766
2Napoli24165342182453
3Inter Milan24144634171746
4AC Milan25129438221645
5Roma25128549331644
6Lazio2411583327638
7Torino2591153022838
8Atalanta25115951361538
9Fiorentina24811537261135
10Sampdoria249694032833
11Sassuolo247983439-530
12Parma2485112533-829
13Genoa2477103241-928
14Cagliari2459102135-1424
15Udinese2457121931-1222
16SPAL2457122136-1522
17Empoli2556143048-1821
18Bologna2439121937-1818
19Frosinone2537151949-3016
20Chievo2419141948-299
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC