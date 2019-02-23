Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Champions level on points with Borussia Dortmund

Javi Martinez has scored exactly one goal in four consecutive Bundesliga seasons

Bayern Munich maintained their recent revival with victory over Hertha Berlin to take them level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund will have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead when they host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Javi Martinez scored Bayern's only goal, a header from James Rodriguez's corner.

Hertha had Karim Rekik sent off late on for hitting Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern - who have won the past six German titles - have won 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga games. They were fifth, nine points behind Dortmund, before that run.

Elsewhere, third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach lost 3-0 at home to Wolfsburg to stay eight points off top spot.

England Under-20 international Reece Oxford was sent off in the last minute as his Augsburg side lost 5-1 at Freiburg.