Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Champions level on points with Borussia Dortmund

Javi Martinez
Javi Martinez has scored exactly one goal in four consecutive Bundesliga seasons

Bayern Munich maintained their recent revival with victory over Hertha Berlin to take them level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund will have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead when they host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Javi Martinez scored Bayern's only goal, a header from James Rodriguez's corner.

Hertha had Karim Rekik sent off late on for hitting Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern - who have won the past six German titles - have won 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga games. They were fifth, nine points behind Dortmund, before that run.

Elsewhere, third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach lost 3-0 at home to Wolfsburg to stay eight points off top spot.

England Under-20 international Reece Oxford was sent off in the last minute as his Augsburg side lost 5-1 at Freiburg.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32KimmichBooked at 51mins
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 11RodríguezBooked at 90mins
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 45'minutes
  • 22Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 58'minutesSubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 19Davies
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 35Renato Sanches

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 5Stark
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 4RekikBooked at 84mins
  • 20Lazaro
  • 23MaierSubstituted forDárdaiat 79'minutes
  • 15Grujic
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 10Duda
  • 27Selke
  • 8KalouSubstituted forJastrzembskiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 6Darida
  • 13Klünter
  • 24Dárdai
  • 29Baak
  • 32Jastrzembski
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.

Attempt missed. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niklas Stark.

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Jastrzembski (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dismissal

Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Dennis Jastrzembski replaces Salomon Kalou.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Palkó Dárdai replaces Arne Maier.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Karim Rekik.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22156154233151
2Bayern Munich23163451262551
3B Mgladbach23134642251743
4RB Leipzig22125541192241
5Wolfsburg2311573830838
6B Leverkusen2211383932736
7Frankfurt2297641281334
8Hoffenheim2289544321233
9Werder Bremen238873834432
10Hertha Berlin238873533232
11Mainz238692636-1030
12Freiburg236983438-427
13Düsseldorf2374122542-1725
14Schalke2365122535-1023
15Augsburg2346133245-1318
16Nuremberg2337131846-2816
17Stuttgart2344151951-3216
18Hannover2235142047-2714
View full German Bundesliga table

