Women's World Cup: England warm-ups live on the BBC

England women have only lost one of their past nine games

The BBC will broadcast every England women game in the build-up to this summer's World Cup in France.

The SheBelieves Cup matches against Brazil, the United States and Japan will all be live on BBC television and the BBC Sport website and app.

Warm-up friendlies against Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand will also be live on both platforms.

The Women's World Cup runs from 7 June to 7 July, with every game available to watch on the BBC.

Full list of confirmed women's football fixtures on the BBC:

She Believes Cup

Brazil v England - Wednesday, 27 February (20:45 GMT, BBC Four)

USA v England - Saturday, 2 March (21:45, BBC Two)

England v Japan - Tuesday, 5 March (22:00, BBC Four)

World Cup warm-up games

England v Canada - Friday, 5 April (19:00 BST, BBC Four)

England v Spain - Tuesday, 9 April (19:00, BBC Two)

England v Denmark - Saturday, 25 May (15:00, BBC One)

England v New Zealand - Saturday, 1 June (13:00, BBC One)

Women's FA Cup

Semi-finals - Sunday, 14 April (from 12:30)

Final - Saturday, 4 May (17:30, BBC One)