Irish Premiership: Crusaders and Glenavon share spoils in 1-1 draw at Seaview

Glenavon enjoyed the better of the second half at Seaview

Josh Daniels' 78th minute volley ensured a well-earned point for Glenavon against Crusaders at Seaview.

David Cushley put the hosts ahead in the finals minutes of a cagey opening half.

Glenavon dominated the second half and twice went close through Andrew Mitchell before Daniels' thunderous strike drew them level.

The sides remain separated by three points although the Lurgan Blues have a game in hand.

More to follow.