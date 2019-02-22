Kilmarnock: Daniel Bachmann wins Rangers red card appeal
Kilmarnock have successfully overturned the red card given to goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the Scottish Cup hammering by Rangers.
Bachmann was dismissed by Alan Muir for a perceived elbow on Glen Kamara 25 minutes into Wednesday's Ibrox defeat.
Killie boss Steve Clarke described the decision as a "joke" while claiming the officials "decided the game".
An appeal was submitted to the Scottish FA, and the dismissal was rescinded following a hearing on Friday.
It means the Austrian goalkeeper, 24, who was sent off as his team were 1-0 down, will be eligible to face Livingston away on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.