Championship
Aston Villa15:00Derby
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Derby County

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish signed a five-year contract with Aston Villa in September
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is expected to be available for the first time since December having returned to training following a shin injury.

John McGinn is suspended for the second game of a two-match ban and Orjan Nyland (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Henri Lansbury (hamstring) are out.

Derby midfielder Andy King's ankle injury means he is out for the season.

On-loan midfielder Mason Mount is recovering from a hamstring injury but is not quite ready to return.

Craig Bryson (foot), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knees), Curtis Davies (Achilles) and Tom Lawrence (ankle) remain out, but Scott Carson (thigh) is back.

Villa are eight points outside the play-offs, while Derby are two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

Match facts

  • After winning 3-0 in this season's reverse fixture, Aston Villa are looking to record a league double over Derby for the first time since 2007-08 (in the Premier League).
  • Derby have lost 10 of their past 11 away league games against Aston Villa (D1), with their last such win coming in November 1988 (2-1 in the top flight).
  • Aston Villa failed to score in their last home game, a 0-2 defeat to West Brom at Villa Park - they haven't failed in consecutive home league games since September 2017.
  • Derby have not lost four consecutive matches in all competitions since November 2011 under Nigel Clough (run of five).
  • Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored three goals in three league appearances against Derby - he's only scored more often against Huddersfield Town (4) and Nottingham Forest (5) in English league football.
  • Derby's Championship matches during 2019 have seen just 13 goals scored (six scored, seven conceded) - the fewest in the division.

Saturday 2nd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

