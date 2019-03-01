Aston Villa v Derby County

Jack Grealish signed a five-year contract with Aston Villa in September

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is expected to be available for the first time since December having returned to training following a shin injury.

John McGinn is suspended for the second game of a two-match ban and Orjan Nyland (Achilles), Axel Tuanzebe (foot) and Henri Lansbury (hamstring) are out.

Derby midfielder Andy King's ankle injury means he is out for the season.

On-loan midfielder Mason Mount is recovering from a hamstring injury but is not quite ready to return.

Craig Bryson (foot), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knees), Curtis Davies (Achilles) and Tom Lawrence (ankle) remain out, but Scott Carson (thigh) is back.

Villa are eight points outside the play-offs, while Derby are two points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

