Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers
Michael Ihiekwe, Jon Taylor and Joe Mattock have all returned to training this week as Rotherham look to improve on five successive draws when they host Blackburn.
Sean Raggett is a doubt while Darren Potter and Kyle Vassell are out.
Blackburn's Derrick Williams serves the final game of his two match ban, so Amari'i Bell is set to keep his place.
Darragh Lenihan is not quite fit enough yet, while Harry Chapman will feature for Rovers' under-23s on Monday.
Rotherham are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on inferior goal difference, while Blackburn have slipped to 15th after picking up just one point from their past five games.
Match facts
- Rotherham are winless in their last eight league games against Blackburn (D3 L5), last beating them in September 2014 (2-0).
- Blackburn drew each of their two league games against Rotherham in 2018 (both 1-1), with Bradley Dack scoring both goals for Tony Mowbray's side.
- Rotherham have drawn their last five league matches - the last team to draw six consecutively were Ipswich Town in March 2017.
- Blackburn have taken one point from their last five Championship games (W0 D1 L4).
- Rotherham are winless in four home league matches (W0 D2 L2) - they last went longer without a home win between January and April 2017 (eight matches).
- No team have conceded more away Championship goals this season than Blackburn Rovers (35, level with Ipswich Town).