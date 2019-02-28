Championship
Swansea15:00Bolton
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Bolton Wanderers

Swansea City winger Daniel James
Swansea City are unbeaten at the Liberty Stadium in 2019
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Swansea City will be without captain Leroy Fer for the visit of Championship strugglers Bolton as he continues to recover from injury.

The midfielder injured his hamstring during their draw against Birmingham in January and is still not fit.

Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe will miss out as he begins a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

Luca Connell could feature for the Trotters after recovering from illness, while Andrew Taylor might also return.

Match facts

  • Swansea have only won one of their last five home league games against Bolton (D2 L2). However, that did come in the most recent meeting (3-1 in October 2011 in the Premier League).
  • This will be the first time Bolton have faced Swansea away from home in the second tier since February 1981, when they were beaten 3-0.
  • Swansea are unbeaten in six home matches in all competitions (W4 D2 L0), their best unbeaten run under boss Graham Potter.
  • Bolton have taken just five points from their last 10 Championship games (W1 D2 L7).
  • Oliver McBurnie has scored 15 league goals for Swansea this season, becoming only the second Swans player to reach that figure in the last five seasons, after Fernando Llorente in 2016-17.
  • Since the start of last season, only Ipswich Town (25) have lost more away Championship games than Bolton (23).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

Top Stories