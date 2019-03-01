Championship
Millwall15:00Norwich
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Norwich City

Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey
Norwich were most recently in the Premier League in 2015-16, but are closing in on a return to the top flight
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Millwall defenders Murray Wallace (ankle and knee) and Mahlon Romeo (illness) are doubts.

Left-back James Meredith (calf) could return but right-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) and striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain sidelined.

Having won their past two matches, Norwich boss Daniel Farke is likely to stick with a similar side again.

Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are both fit again but Alex Tettey, Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are out.

Match facts

  • Milwall have lost five of their last six league games against Norwich (W1), although only one of those defeats have been at the Den (4-1 in March 2015).
  • Norwich have only won one of their last six away league games at Millwall (D2 L3), while they lost 4-0 in this exact fixture last season.
  • Millwall have not lost consecutive home league matches since October 2016, when they lost to Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers in League One.
  • Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 30 league goals this season (23 goals, seven assists), the first player to do so in the Championship since Chris Wood for Leeds in 2016-17 (27 goals, four assists).
  • Millwall have taken just six points from their past eight Championship games (W1 D3 L4).
  • Norwich have scored more away Championship goals than any other team this season (31), netting four goals on three separate occasions.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

Top Stories