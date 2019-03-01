Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

Said Benrahma scored a hat-trick in Brentford's 5-1 win over Hull on 23 February

Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo are doubts for the derby against QPR.

Forward Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) is back in light training but left-back Rico Henry (foot) and midfielder Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are out.

Rangers boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Leeds, which ended a run of seven straight league defeats.

Angel Rangel (thigh) is out but Geoff Cameron (ankle) is back in training.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We know it is a massive game for the fans and the club. Griffin Park will be bang on it.

"It is one of these games where I feel the same tension as the Brondby-Copenhagen derbies in Denmark, where you don't have to say much to the players as the arousal level is up there.

"It is about controlling the emotion. QPR have good quality and are well set up, so we know it will not be easy."

