Brentford v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo are doubts for the derby against QPR.
Forward Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) is back in light training but left-back Rico Henry (foot) and midfielder Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are out.
Rangers boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Leeds, which ended a run of seven straight league defeats.
Angel Rangel (thigh) is out but Geoff Cameron (ankle) is back in training.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:
"We know it is a massive game for the fans and the club. Griffin Park will be bang on it.
"It is one of these games where I feel the same tension as the Brondby-Copenhagen derbies in Denmark, where you don't have to say much to the players as the arousal level is up there.
"It is about controlling the emotion. QPR have good quality and are well set up, so we know it will not be easy."
Match facts
- Brentford have won each of their last three home league games against QPR, with all three coming in the Championship since the 2015-16 season.
- QPR are looking to record a league double over Brentford for the first time since the 1961-62 season, having won this season's reverse fixture 3-2 at Loftus Road.
- Brentford have won their last five home London derbies in the Championship, last losing at Griffin Park in November 2016 against Fulham.
- QPR have won two London derbies in the Championship this season - they have not won three in a league season since 2011-12, when they beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs in the Premier League.
- Brentford have not won five consecutive home league games in the top two tiers of English football since December 1951, when they won six consecutively in the second tier.
- Since his debut in February 2017, Luke Freeman has been involved in more Championship goals than any other QPR player (14 goals, 20 assists).