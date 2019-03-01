Championship
Brentford15:00QPR
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

Said Benrahma of Brentford
Said Benrahma scored a hat-trick in Brentford's 5-1 win over Hull on 23 February
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels (calf) and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo are doubts for the derby against QPR.

Forward Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) is back in light training but left-back Rico Henry (foot) and midfielder Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are out.

Rangers boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Leeds, which ended a run of seven straight league defeats.

Angel Rangel (thigh) is out but Geoff Cameron (ankle) is back in training.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We know it is a massive game for the fans and the club. Griffin Park will be bang on it.

"It is one of these games where I feel the same tension as the Brondby-Copenhagen derbies in Denmark, where you don't have to say much to the players as the arousal level is up there.

"It is about controlling the emotion. QPR have good quality and are well set up, so we know it will not be easy."

Match facts

  • Brentford have won each of their last three home league games against QPR, with all three coming in the Championship since the 2015-16 season.
  • QPR are looking to record a league double over Brentford for the first time since the 1961-62 season, having won this season's reverse fixture 3-2 at Loftus Road.
  • Brentford have won their last five home London derbies in the Championship, last losing at Griffin Park in November 2016 against Fulham.
  • QPR have won two London derbies in the Championship this season - they have not won three in a league season since 2011-12, when they beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs in the Premier League.
  • Brentford have not won five consecutive home league games in the top two tiers of English football since December 1951, when they won six consecutively in the second tier.
  • Since his debut in February 2017, Luke Freeman has been involved in more Championship goals than any other QPR player (14 goals, 20 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
