Stoke City v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are on a four-match unbeaten run in the Championship

Stoke City hope to have striker Sam Vokes fit after a groin injury.

Fellow striker Saido Berahino is again unlikely to feature for the Potters after being charged for drink-driving.

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill could name an unchanged team following the 1-0 win over Derby County.

Striker Lewis Grabban, who missed that match at the City Ground with an Achilles problem, is unlikely to be fit, while midfielder Matty Cash (also Achilles) is close to returning.

Defenders Michael Dawson (hamstring) and Tobias Figueiredo (leg) are expected to still be out.

Match facts