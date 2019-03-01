Stoke City v Nottingham Forest
Stoke City hope to have striker Sam Vokes fit after a groin injury.
Fellow striker Saido Berahino is again unlikely to feature for the Potters after being charged for drink-driving.
Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill could name an unchanged team following the 1-0 win over Derby County.
Striker Lewis Grabban, who missed that match at the City Ground with an Achilles problem, is unlikely to be fit, while midfielder Matty Cash (also Achilles) is close to returning.
Defenders Michael Dawson (hamstring) and Tobias Figueiredo (leg) are expected to still be out.
Match facts
- Stoke have only won one of their past 10 league games against Nottingham Forest (D5 L4), with that lone victory coming in October 2003 (2-1 in the second tier).
- Three of the previous four league games between Stoke and Nottingham Forest have finished 0-0, including this season's reverse fixture at the City Ground.
- No team has scored fewer Championship goals during 2019 than Stoke City (five - level with Bolton Wanderers).
- Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since September 2018.
- Stoke striker Sam Vokes has scored more goals against Nottingham Forest in all competitions than any other club during his career (eight).
- Martin O'Neill's past four league meetings with Stoke City have seen just two goals scored, both 1-0 wins (for Aston Villa in 2009 and Sunderland in 2012).