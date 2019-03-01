Championship
Stoke15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill
Nottingham Forest are on a four-match unbeaten run in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City hope to have striker Sam Vokes fit after a groin injury.

Fellow striker Saido Berahino is again unlikely to feature for the Potters after being charged for drink-driving.

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill could name an unchanged team following the 1-0 win over Derby County.

Striker Lewis Grabban, who missed that match at the City Ground with an Achilles problem, is unlikely to be fit, while midfielder Matty Cash (also Achilles) is close to returning.

Defenders Michael Dawson (hamstring) and Tobias Figueiredo (leg) are expected to still be out.

Match facts

  • Stoke have only won one of their past 10 league games against Nottingham Forest (D5 L4), with that lone victory coming in October 2003 (2-1 in the second tier).
  • Three of the previous four league games between Stoke and Nottingham Forest have finished 0-0, including this season's reverse fixture at the City Ground.
  • No team has scored fewer Championship goals during 2019 than Stoke City (five - level with Bolton Wanderers).
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since September 2018.
  • Stoke striker Sam Vokes has scored more goals against Nottingham Forest in all competitions than any other club during his career (eight).
  • Martin O'Neill's past four league meetings with Stoke City have seen just two goals scored, both 1-0 wins (for Aston Villa in 2009 and Sunderland in 2012).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
