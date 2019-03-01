Hull City v Birmingham City
Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart may return from a back injury for the visit of Garry Monk's Birmingham City.
But defender Stephen Kingsley (hip) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) are both expected to remain sidelined.
Eighth-placed Birmingham, three points above Nigel Adkins' 10th-placed Tigers, have a full squad to select from.
Connor Mahoney was substituted in Tuesday's win at Bristol City with cramp, but the on-loan Bournemouth winger is expected to figure.
Mahoney scored one and made a goal on his first start in two months, while Sweden international Kerim Mrabti also impressed on his full debut for Blues.
Hull won last season's corresponding fixture 6-1 against a Blues side still under the caretaker management of Lee Carsley, just prior to the appointment of Steve Cotterill.
Match facts
- Hull City have won six of their last seven home Championship matches. Prior to that, they had won only six of their first 23 matches at the KC Stadium under Nigel Adkins.
- Birmingham City have lost all five of their Championship visits to the KC Stadium, shipping 17 goals. Their only win there was in the Premier League, 1-0, with a Garry O'Connor goal in September 2009.
- All six goals in last season's 6-1 Hull home win were scored by different players - Fraizer Campbell, David Meyler, Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki , Marcus Henriksen and Blues old boy Seb Larsson.
- After wins at QPR and Bristol City, Birmingham are looking for a third straight league win for the first time since autumn 2015 when successive victories at Brentford, Leeds and Bolton under Gary Rowett in the autumn of 2015 were ended by a 2-0 defeat at Hull.
- Hull top scorer Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 15 goals in his last 15 Championship matches (13 goals, 2 assists).
- Blues manager Garry Monk has won on his last two league visits to the KC Stadium, in December 2014 with Swansea and October 2017 with Middlesbrough.