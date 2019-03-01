Championship
Hull15:00Birmingham
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Birmingham City

Birmingham City striker Che Adams
Che Adams is the first Birmingham City player to score 20 league goals in a season since Steve Claridge in Blues' 1994-95 Division Two title winning season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart may return from a back injury for the visit of Garry Monk's Birmingham City.

But defender Stephen Kingsley (hip) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) are both expected to remain sidelined.

Eighth-placed Birmingham, three points above Nigel Adkins' 10th-placed Tigers, have a full squad to select from.

Connor Mahoney was substituted in Tuesday's win at Bristol City with cramp, but the on-loan Bournemouth winger is expected to figure.

Mahoney scored one and made a goal on his first start in two months, while Sweden international Kerim Mrabti also impressed on his full debut for Blues.

Hull won last season's corresponding fixture 6-1 against a Blues side still under the caretaker management of Lee Carsley, just prior to the appointment of Steve Cotterill.

Match facts

  • Hull City have won six of their last seven home Championship matches. Prior to that, they had won only six of their first 23 matches at the KC Stadium under Nigel Adkins.
  • Birmingham City have lost all five of their Championship visits to the KC Stadium, shipping 17 goals. Their only win there was in the Premier League, 1-0, with a Garry O'Connor goal in September 2009.
  • All six goals in last season's 6-1 Hull home win were scored by different players - Fraizer Campbell, David Meyler, Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki , Marcus Henriksen and Blues old boy Seb Larsson.
  • After wins at QPR and Bristol City, Birmingham are looking for a third straight league win for the first time since autumn 2015 when successive victories at Brentford, Leeds and Bolton under Gary Rowett in the autumn of 2015 were ended by a 2-0 defeat at Hull.
  • Hull top scorer Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 15 goals in his last 15 Championship matches (13 goals, 2 assists).
  • Blues manager Garry Monk has won on his last two league visits to the KC Stadium, in December 2014 with Swansea and October 2017 with Middlesbrough.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds34197855381764
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City33158104335853
7Derby33149104338551
8Birmingham341214853431050
9Nottm Forest34121484738950
10Preston341211115348547
11Hull34138134848047
12Sheff Wed341211114148-747
13Aston Villa34101595753445
14Swansea33128134342144
15Blackburn341111124552-744
16Brentford331110125546943
17QPR34126164252-1042
18Stoke34914113542-741
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall34810163750-1334
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
View full Championship table

Top Stories