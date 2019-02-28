Preston North End v Bristol City

Marlon Pack and Bristol City went on a nine-game winning run from 29 December to 12 February

Preston North End will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the visit of Bristol City as he serves a two-match suspension.

Pearson will miss out after picking up 10 bookings this season - his fourth suspension of the campaign.

Bristol City will look to end a run of three defeats, after they previously won nine matches in a row.

Boss Lee Johnson has no new injury worries, with Andreas Weimann (back) and Jack Hunt (calf) both fit.

