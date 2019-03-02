St Mirren v Livingston
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- St Mirren have lost both of their Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston this season, conceding five goals and scoring just one.
- No newly promoted side has ever lost three league games against another promoted club in a single season since the Scottish Premiership began in 1998-99 - a feat St Mirren would suffer should they lose here.
- St Mirren are without a win in eight league games (D2 L6), the longest ongoing winless streak of all sides in the Scottish Premiership.
- Livingston have picked up just eight points from their 13 away league games this season (W1 D5 L7); indeed, only St Mirren (seven) have won fewer points on the road in this season's Scottish Premiership.
- Excluding penalties, Livingston have scored more goals from set-piece scenarios (13) than any other side in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership, with the Lions scoring from four corners, two direct free-kicks, four indirect free-kicks and three throw-ins.