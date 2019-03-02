Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Livingston
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Livingston

  • St Mirren have lost both of their Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston this season, conceding five goals and scoring just one.
  • No newly promoted side has ever lost three league games against another promoted club in a single season since the Scottish Premiership began in 1998-99 - a feat St Mirren would suffer should they lose here.
  • St Mirren are without a win in eight league games (D2 L6), the longest ongoing winless streak of all sides in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Livingston have picked up just eight points from their 13 away league games this season (W1 D5 L7); indeed, only St Mirren (seven) have won fewer points on the road in this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • Excluding penalties, Livingston have scored more goals from set-piece scenarios (13) than any other side in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership, with the Lions scoring from four corners, two direct free-kicks, four indirect free-kicks and three throw-ins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers28177464204458
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian28118942311141
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
