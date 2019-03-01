Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley's last eight league goals have been shared between Chris Wood (left) and Ashley Barnes (right), with four each.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are boosted by the return of Ashley Westwood, who missed the defeat at Newcastle because of illness.

Aaron Lennon is back in light training but Jonathan Walters and Steven Defour remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace are monitoring the fitness of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has missed their last three games with a hamstring injury.

Fellow defender Mamadou Sakho requires a knee operation and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: They may only be five points above the Premier League's bottom three, but there is little to suggest that Burnley or Crystal Palace will be involved in the relegation shake-up.

Their midweek defeats were merely a blip in what has been a progressive few weeks for Sean Dyche and Roy Hodgson's teams.

The Clarets have been hugely aided by their front two simultaneously finding form, as well as the excellent Tom Heaton's almost flawless return in goal.

It's the start of a big month for Palace, with home games to come against bitter rivals Brighton and then Huddersfield, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There's a lot of honesty in our camp, they know they didn't perform well [at Newcastle] on Tuesday. I don't need to tell them all the time - they know that.

"They know they'll need to perform better against Palace because they're a good side.

"For the players, if anything, it's just a reminder you can't come away from your performance levels."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I would back Burnley to edge this one. They are at home, and they have had an extra day's rest too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won the past two meetings, including 2-0 in December's reverse fixture.

Palace's solitary victory in their last 10 league visits to Turf Moor was by 3-2 in January 2015.

There have been 20 goals in the five top-flight fixtures between the clubs at Turf Moor.

Burnley

Burnley's 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Tuesday ended their Premier League club record eight-game unbeaten run.

They are unbeaten in four home league matches, with their three wins during this period coming against London clubs: West Ham, Fulham and Tottenham.

The Clarets have scored in eight successive league matches at Turf Moor.

Burnley's last 49 Premier League goals have all been scored inside the penalty area.

All four of Sean Dyche's league wins against Palace with Burnley have come against different managers: Ian Holloway, Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce, Frank De Boer.

Crystal Palace