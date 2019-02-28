Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is unsure when Dele Alli will be available after a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham could remain without the injured Dele Alli and ill Eric Dier for Saturday's North London derby.

Jan Vertonghen missed the midweek defeat by Chelsea with a hip problem and may not be fit.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery hopes that Laurent Koscielny will recover in time from the injury he suffered late on against Bournemouth.

Stephan Lichtsteiner could return from a back problem, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available after illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: When North London meets it doesn't matter where the two clubs are in the table or in their season, it simply matters.

However, just to further stoke the fire, the sub-plot to this one is that an Arsenal win and derby double this season would remarkably take them within a point of Spurs - an unthinkable scenario only weeks ago.

Mauricio Pochettino has never lost a home derby to the Gunners; he will hope this is the perfect fixture to generate a positive reaction and avoid three straight league defeats for the first time in almost six and a half years.

Arsenal's five wins in their last six has kept them in the hunt for Champions League football. Unai Emery's first derby experience was a positive one; if he can witness a repeat performance, the end-of-season script could have further possibilities.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on the chance to move within a point of Spurs: "It is a big motivation. We need to take the opportunity...it's one team that, at the moment, are better than us in the table.

"I think it is very difficult there, to win, but it is a good test, a great test and a positive test."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Gunners come in to this game on the back of a couple of convincing home wins over Southampton and Bournemouth, but they are always pretty strong at Emirates Stadium anyway.

On the road, it is a different story and, taking that and Spurs' form into consideration, I think a draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs are vying to register three consecutive top-flight home wins against Arsenal for the first time since 1961.

Arsenal's only away league victory in this fixture in the past 10 attempts came in March 2014, courtesy of Tomas Rosicky's early goal (D3, L6).

They have met 197 times in all competitions, with Arsenal leading by 82 wins to Tottenham's 64.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are in danger of losing three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2012 - when the third defeat came against Arsenal.

They have gone a Premier League record 32 consecutive fixtures without a draw since April. It's the longest top-flight run since Portsmouth's 38-game streak in 1928-29.

Tottenham have lost five of their seven league matches against other established top-six teams this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has never lost a Premier League home game against Arsenal, winning three and drawing two.

Harry Kane has scored eight goals in eight Premier League meetings between Spurs and Arsenal, a joint-record in the division along with Emmanuel Adebayor.

Son Heung-min has scored in each of Tottenham's last four home matches in all competitions.

Pochettino and Toby Alderweireld both celebrate their birthday on the day of this game.

Arsenal