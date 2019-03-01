Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is fully fit again after suffering an ankle injury last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to start on Saturday after an ankle injury restricted him to a substitute's appearance in midweek.

Anthony Martial, who has been out with a groin injury, has an outside chance of featuring.

Southampton forward Danny Ings will miss a fourth consecutive match because of a hamstring problem.

Michael Obafemi has been ruled out for the season, while Mario Lemina remains sidelined by an abdominal complaint.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After taking 26 points from their first 17 games this season, Manchester United have won 29 from 11 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Surely nobody expected a winter THIS content at Old Trafford?

Wednesday's win at Crystal Palace showed how only calm waters are being navigated with 'Ole at the wheel'. A game that might have caused difficulty in the past proved little problem, even with key players missing.

Now a similar, potentially problematic, test against a Saints side who've done well at United in recent times (since Sir Alex Ferguson retired) and arrive buoyed by a vital victory over Fulham.

A home win is probable - but an away win not impossible.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We need to get back to winning ways at home. We've been fantastic away, but at home we've not scored in the last two.

"I'm sure Rom [Lukaku], Alexis [Sanchez] and Marcus [Rashford] - whoever is going to play up top - will get their chances to score."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Despite all of their injuries, United are still in a good moment. Their best results so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come away from Old Trafford but I would expect them to win this game easily enough.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Three of the past four league meetings have ended in a draw.

Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw in the reverse fixture in December.

United have come from behind to win eight Premier League matches against Southampton, a joint-high in the competition.

Manchester United

United have won nine of their 11 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, drawing the other two.

Since Solskjaer took charge, United have won 29 points, at least five more than any other top-flight side.

However, they haven't won any of their last three home matches in all competitions (D2, L1).

They could fail to score in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 1989.

Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets at Old Trafford in this season's Premier League - only Fulham have a worse home record.

Romelu Lukaku has scored seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Southampton.

Only two of Lukaku's past 11 league goals were scored at Old Trafford.

Southampton