Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is fully fit again after suffering an ankle injury last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to start on Saturday after an ankle injury restricted him to a substitute's appearance in midweek.

Anthony Martial, who has been out with a groin injury, has an outside chance of featuring.

Southampton forward Danny Ings will miss a fourth consecutive match because of a hamstring problem.

Michael Obafemi has been ruled out for the season, while Mario Lemina remains sidelined by an abdominal complaint.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After taking 26 points from their first 17 games this season, Manchester United have won 29 from 11 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Surely nobody expected a winter THIS content at Old Trafford?

Wednesday's win at Crystal Palace showed how only calm waters are being navigated with 'Ole at the wheel'. A game that might have caused difficulty in the past proved little problem, even with key players missing.

Now a similar, potentially problematic, test against a Saints side who've done well at United in recent times (since Sir Alex Ferguson retired) and arrive buoyed by a vital victory over Fulham.

A home win is probable - but an away win not impossible.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We need to get back to winning ways at home. We've been fantastic away, but at home we've not scored in the last two.

"I'm sure Rom [Lukaku], Alexis [Sanchez] and Marcus [Rashford] - whoever is going to play up top - will get their chances to score."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Despite all of their injuries, United are still in a good moment. Their best results so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come away from Old Trafford but I would expect them to win this game easily enough.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Three of the past four league meetings have ended in a draw.
  • Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw in the reverse fixture in December.
  • United have come from behind to win eight Premier League matches against Southampton, a joint-high in the competition.

Manchester United

  • United have won nine of their 11 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, drawing the other two.
  • Since Solskjaer took charge, United have won 29 points, at least five more than any other top-flight side.
  • However, they haven't won any of their last three home matches in all competitions (D2, L1).
  • They could fail to score in three consecutive home games for the first time since October 1989.
  • Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets at Old Trafford in this season's Premier League - only Fulham have a worse home record.
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Southampton.
  • Only two of Lukaku's past 11 league goals were scored at Old Trafford.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost just one of their last five away games in the Premier League (W2, D2).
  • Their only victory in 33 Premier League matches against established top-six opponents was 3-2 versus Arsenal in December (D9, L23).
  • Saints have a point more than they did at this stage last season, but are three places lower in the table.
  • Shane Long has 49 Premier League goals and is one short of becoming the fourth Irish player to score 50.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool28216164154969
2Man City28222475205568
3Tottenham28200855292660
4Arsenal28175660382256
5Man Utd28167555361955
6Chelsea27165647291853
7Wolves28117103535040
8Watford28117103940-140
9Everton28106123939036
10West Ham28106123541-636
11Leicester28105133439-535
12Bournemouth28104143953-1434
13Newcastle2887132634-831
14Crystal Palace2886143238-630
15Burnley2886143150-1930
16Brighton2776142941-1227
17Southampton2869133046-1627
18Cardiff2874172555-3025
19Fulham2845192663-3717
20Huddersfield2835201550-3514
View full Premier League table

