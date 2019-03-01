Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town

Brighton forward Florin Andone is available after a three-match suspension

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without influential midfielder Pascal Gross, who has a minor hamstring strain.

Leon Balogun remains out with a shoulder problem but Florin Andone is back after serving a suspension.

Huddersfield trio Isaac Mbenza, Adama Diakhaby and Danny Williams remain out, while Tommy Smith sits out the second game of a three-match ban.

Demeaco Duhaney is nursing a thigh strain so Juninho Bacuna, who replaced him in midweek, may start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: This fixture could be billed as the biggest of the season so far for Brighton.

After beating Everton in their final game of 2018, Brighton had 25 points from 20 matches.

Two months and seven league games later, the Seagulls have gained just two more points.

Huddersfield are still a long way from safety, but the last-gasp victory over Wolves has given them the faintest glimmer of hope.

These two clubs came up from the Championship together in 2017, and a rare away win for Huddersfield would increase Brighton's worries that they might also be returning to the EFL.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We're a level of club that will go through some difficult spells throughout the season. Up until four games ago, we'd done well.

"It's a difficult period but a time when you need to hold your nerve - we have home games against teams around us and everyone here is positive about performances and getting results."

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert on setting his team up to score more goals: "The more players you have in the box the more players can score for you.

"Goals are the salt in the soup. If the soup is tasty there has to be salt in it. So we have to be good chefs."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Huddersfield had a good win over Wolves in midweek, but if you don't beat the Terriers at home, then you are in trouble.

I think Brighton will get the three points they need, which would be a welcome result.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won five and lost just two of the past 13 meetings.

Huddersfield have never won in six visits to the Amex Stadium (D3, L3).

Their most recent victory at Brighton was in League One at the Withdean Stadium in April 2011.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could set an unwanted club record of eight Premier League games with a win.

The Seagulls have won just once in 12 league games, losing five of their last six.

Chris Hughton's side are on a three-match winless home streak, their longest since December 2017.

They have won just one of their past nine league games against teams that started the day in the bottom three (D3, L5), losing their last three in a row.

Brighton were 10th in the table on 4 December, 12 points clear of the relegation places, but are now just two points clear of the bottom three.

Hughton is unbeaten in all five competitive home matches as a manager against Huddersfield, winning three of them.

Huddersfield Town