Bournemouth v Manchester City

Influential Bournemouth pair David Brooks (left) and Callum Wilson are in contention to play after injuries

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson could be available after a six-week lay-off with a knee injury.

David Brooks was an unused substitute in midweek on his return from an ankle problem, but Jefferson Lerma is banned and Steve Cook, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined.

Manchester City pair John Stones and Gabriel Jesus are fit after missing the past three games with muscle injuries.

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho might also be in contention.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy was on the bench against West Ham after overcoming his latest knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Bournemouth at home are a completely different prospect to Bournemouth away. The side which has lost its last 10 away games is certainly capable of troubling Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

It must be a real conundrum for manager Eddie Howe, who was in the Bournemouth team the last time they avoided defeat against City - that was a third-tier game in 1999.

City will go top if they draw, but need to win to apply real added pressure to Liverpool, who will be preparing for the Merseyside derby.

After their unexpected defeats at Newcastle and Leicester, Pep Guardiola will be wary.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're not safe [from relegation]. Things can change very quickly in football. We know the teams above us are still within touching distance, as are the teams below us.

"We know we have the capabilities and qualities to beat anyone at home. It'll be tough and we'll need everyone - players, fans, staff - right at it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Bournemouth have got a good home record but that just means they will attack City, and that will suit Pep Guardiola's side.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in all 13 meetings, winning the seven Premier League fixtures by an aggregate score of 24-3.

The Cherries have only avoided defeat in one of their six home games against City, a goalless draw in the third tier 20 years ago.

Bournemouth's only goal at home in those six matches came from Charlie Daniels in a 2-1 defeat last season.

Bournemouth

The Cherries could equal the club Premier League record of six consecutive home fixtures unbeaten, set from May to October last year.

Their tally of 25 points at home is the most this season among clubs outside the established top six.

Their six most recent home defeats in the league have come against established top-six sides, including all three losses this season.

Joshua King has scored four goals in his last three league games at home.

Ryan Fraser has nine assists this season but has failed to score or provide an assist in each of his last seven league appearances.

Manchester City